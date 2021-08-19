Bell Bank Trims Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bell Bank lessened its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,272 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,417,000 after buying an additional 12,779,463 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2,912.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,325,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215,441 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,478,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,492 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 40.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,743,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,680 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 102.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,075,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,902 shares during the period. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.23.

Shares of USB stock opened at $56.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

