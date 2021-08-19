Berenberg Bank Increases Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Price Target to GBX 130

Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 130 ($1.70) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Sirius Real Estate alerts:

Shares of SRE opened at GBX 122 ($1.59) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 10.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 115.27. Sirius Real Estate has a 12-month low of GBX 70.25 ($0.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 125 ($1.63).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.02. Sirius Real Estate’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

In related news, insider Andrew Coombs sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.57), for a total value of £360,000 ($470,342.30). Also, insider Alistair Marks sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.44), for a total transaction of £990,000 ($1,293,441.34).

Sirius Real Estate Company Profile

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.