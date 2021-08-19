Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berkeley Lights Inc. is a Digital Cell Biology company. It focuses on development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. Berkeley Lights Inc. is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on BLI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp lowered Berkeley Lights from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Shares of Berkeley Lights stock opened at $36.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.78. Berkeley Lights has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.30.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 69.79%. On average, analysts predict that Berkeley Lights will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $345,091.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,353.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 7,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $310,099.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 167,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,739,799.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,552 shares of company stock worth $6,893,033 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.19% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

