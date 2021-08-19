Beyond Finance (BYN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.59 Million

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Beyond Finance has a market cap of $5.82 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00001461 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00055704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.60 or 0.00148188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.22 or 0.00149556 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,629.90 or 1.00033108 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $417.87 or 0.00916080 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.06 or 0.00706041 BTC.

Beyond Finance Coin Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,732,944 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beyond Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

