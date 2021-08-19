BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Evercore ISI in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

BYSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright raised BeyondSpring from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeyondSpring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

BYSI opened at $21.06 on Thursday. BeyondSpring has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $30.01. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.32. The company has a market cap of $823.57 million, a P/E ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 0.54.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that BeyondSpring will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in BeyondSpring by 22.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BeyondSpring by 88.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BeyondSpring in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BeyondSpring in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BeyondSpring in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. 18.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

