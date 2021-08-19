BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,570,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the July 15th total of 14,110,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in BGC Partners in the first quarter worth $6,086,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BGC Partners by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,031 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in BGC Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BGC Partners by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,535,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,143,000 after purchasing an additional 184,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in BGC Partners by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 235,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 32,428 shares during the last quarter. 53.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGCP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut shares of BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

BGCP stock opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. BGC Partners has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $6.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.62.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. BGC Partners had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 36.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that BGC Partners will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 6.90%.

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities, and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back-office services.

