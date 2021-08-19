BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Short Interest Up 19.9% in July

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,720,000 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the July 15th total of 20,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.9 days.

Shares of BHP opened at $65.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $46.90 and a 1 year high of $82.07.

Get BHP Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BHP Group by 197.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 4.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BHP shares. BNP Paribas upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital cut BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,140.50.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.