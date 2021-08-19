Bigbom (BBO) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Bigbom (CURRENCY:BBO) traded up 15.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. In the last seven days, Bigbom has traded down 36.1% against the dollar. One Bigbom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Bigbom has a total market cap of $94,746.54 and approximately $86,443.00 worth of Bigbom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bigbom alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00056665 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002985 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00015207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.67 or 0.00854111 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00047195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00102982 BTC.

Bigbom Profile

Bigbom (CRYPTO:BBO) is a coin. Bigbom’s total supply is 1,993,751,537 coins and its circulating supply is 335,947,891 coins. Bigbom’s official Twitter account is @bigbomglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bigbom’s official website is bigbom.com . The Reddit community for Bigbom is /r/Bigbom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bigbom is a project that aims to develop a decentralized advertising marketplace both for publishers and advertisers. The Bigbom ecosystem is based on the Ethereum blockchain (employing smart contracting) and decentralized system architecture. Advertisers will be able to use the Bigbom platform to devise marketing campaigns, manage them and maximize income whilst staying within budget limits. All processes will be performed in line with market pricing based on the bid-ask principle, where both parties can bid. Corresponding advertising platforms (mainly through API) will also be able to participate in the marketplace. BBO is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Bigbom

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bigbom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bigbom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bigbom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bigbom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bigbom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.