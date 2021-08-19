Binance USD (BUSD) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5.56 Billion

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Binance USD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Binance USD has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Binance USD has a market cap of $11.96 billion and approximately $5.56 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00056360 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002969 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00015172 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $376.81 or 0.00845775 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00047173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00104251 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.30 or 0.00153312 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

BUSD is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 11,957,324,880 coins. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos . Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

