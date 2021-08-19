BinaryX Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.57 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. During the last week, BinaryX has traded 13% lower against the dollar. One BinaryX coin can now be bought for $4.92 or 0.00010595 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $6.57 million and $9,267.00 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001268 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007515 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $765.29 or 0.01648985 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BNX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,219,261 coins and its circulating supply is 1,335,426 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

