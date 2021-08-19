BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioAtla Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a novel class of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. BioAtla Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital began coverage on BioAtla in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BioAtla from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioAtla presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.20.

NASDAQ BCAB opened at $40.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.23. BioAtla has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $76.63.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.34). On average, equities research analysts expect that BioAtla will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 19,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $755,730.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,441,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,535,943.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total value of $2,152,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,441,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,406,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,169 shares of company stock worth $2,943,381. Company insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in BioAtla in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in BioAtla in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in BioAtla in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in BioAtla by 511.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in BioAtla by 399.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

