BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) versus Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Head-To-Head Review

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) and Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.3% of BioAtla shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 35.5% of BioAtla shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BioAtla and Sorrento Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioAtla N/A N/A N/A Sorrento Therapeutics -626.43% -182.06% -50.54%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BioAtla and Sorrento Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioAtla $430,000.00 3,185.55 -$35.85 million N/A N/A Sorrento Therapeutics $39.99 million 62.62 -$298.46 million ($1.30) -6.46

BioAtla has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sorrento Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BioAtla and Sorrento Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioAtla 0 0 5 0 3.00 Sorrento Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

BioAtla currently has a consensus target price of $65.20, suggesting a potential upside of 60.24%. Sorrento Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 245.24%. Given Sorrento Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sorrento Therapeutics is more favorable than BioAtla.

Summary

BioAtla beats Sorrento Therapeutics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types. It also develops BA3021, a CAB ADC for NSCLC and Melanoma; and BA3071, which is a CAB anti-cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated antigen 4 antibody for renal cell carcinoma, NSCLC, small cell lung cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, melanoma, bladder cancer, gastric cancer, and cervical cancer. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates. It operates through Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex segments. The company was founded by Henry H. Ji in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

