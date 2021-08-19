Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BIRDF shares. National Bank Financial cut shares of Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Shares of BIRDF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.20. 1,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.10. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $8.23.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.