Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 121,900 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the July 15th total of 102,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 81.3 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Bird Construction from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Bird Construction from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Bird Construction from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on Bird Construction in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.80.

BIRDF stock opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.10. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $8.23.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

