Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Cuts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,336 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 3.0% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth about $727,000. First Interstate Bank boosted its position in Intel by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in Intel by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,130 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Intel by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 35,934 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $52.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,947,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,403,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.39. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.81.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

