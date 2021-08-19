Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Has $8.47 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 3.1% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $178.48. The stock had a trading volume of 34,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,255,644. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $179.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

