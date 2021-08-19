Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Sells 545 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL reduced its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours accounts for approximately 1.3% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 9,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

NYSE:DD traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.91. 2,021,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,587,822. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.49 and a 12-month high of $87.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.51.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

