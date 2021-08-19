BitBall (BTB) Hits Market Cap of $4.16 Million

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 19th. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BitBall has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. BitBall has a market capitalization of $4.16 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,369.62 or 0.99837884 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00040673 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006373 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00076089 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001025 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00010572 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000561 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

