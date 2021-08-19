BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $58.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club traded as high as $53.62 and last traded at $53.26, with a volume of 18499 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.77.

BJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Argus initiated coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.18 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.01.

In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $96,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,927.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,555,336.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,180,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,516. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after buying an additional 43,443 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,736,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,734,000 after buying an additional 46,704 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 312,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,032,000 after acquiring an additional 49,100 shares in the last quarter.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

