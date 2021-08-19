BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $58.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club traded as high as $53.62 and last traded at $53.26, with a volume of 18499 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.77.
BJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Argus initiated coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.18 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.01.
In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $96,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,927.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,555,336.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,180,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,516. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.
BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ)
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.
