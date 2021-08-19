BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Lifted to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have C$9.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and set a C$9.25 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, June 25th. Cfra raised their price target on BlackBerry from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. CIBC lowered BlackBerry from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TD Securities lowered BlackBerry to a reduce rating and set a C$10.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. BlackBerry currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$10.88.

BB opened at C$12.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.07, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.22. BlackBerry has a one year low of C$5.82 and a one year high of C$36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.23 billion and a PE ratio of -10.80.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$215.76 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

