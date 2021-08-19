BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Short Interest Up 38.3% in July

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 276,400 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the July 15th total of 199,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 46,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 34.8% during the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 15,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 7.2% during the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 26,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $948,000.

BTZ traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.41. 91,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,859. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.084 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

