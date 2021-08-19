BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management cut its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,950 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,166,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,896,000 after acquiring an additional 25,605 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,848,000 after buying an additional 219,564 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,662,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,705,000 after buying an additional 130,709 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,534,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,876,000 after buying an additional 90,729 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,965,000 after buying an additional 55,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MYI opened at $15.03 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $15.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.96.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

