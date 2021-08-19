BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,900 shares, an increase of 41.8% from the July 15th total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:BBN opened at $26.20 on Thursday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $27.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.98.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 411.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

