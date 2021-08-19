Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Short Interest Update

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,400 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the July 15th total of 149,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $847,000. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $431,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 95,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 20.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 10,071 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BGB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.91. 111,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,314. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $14.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Company Profile

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

