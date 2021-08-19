BlockBank (BBANK) Market Capitalization Achieves $11.02 Million

BlockBank (CURRENCY:BBANK) traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. BlockBank has a market cap of $11.02 million and $779,024.00 worth of BlockBank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlockBank coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000628 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BlockBank has traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00055583 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002961 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00015021 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.82 or 0.00841953 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00046957 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.04 or 0.00101994 BTC.

BlockBank Profile

BBANK is a coin. BlockBank’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,703,532 coins. BlockBank’s official Twitter account is @BLOCKBANKapp

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockBank is designed to close the gap between existing DeFi opportunities and banking by providing users with a layer of security, improved usability, and AI-enhanced risk management through a neobanking experience. The BlockBank platform is made for professional traders and new retail market participants looking to set their personal risk tolerance levels, receive AI-based advice on trading strategies, access modern banking services, and earn a better annual percentage yield (APY) when compared to traditional banking services. BlockBank users hold their blockchain assets in a non-custodial, cross-chain, cryptocurrency wallet with a built-in fiat gateway BBANK allows users to gain access to the credit card rewards program, use advanced AI assistant, increase their APY % and earn interest on their tokens by staking BBANK in their non-custodial BlockBank cryptocurrency wallet. “

Buying and Selling BlockBank

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockBank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockBank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlockBank using one of the exchanges listed above.

