Blockstack (STX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.36 Million

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. During the last seven days, Blockstack has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Blockstack coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockstack has a total market capitalization of $358.50 million and $2.36 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.01 or 0.00154999 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00057695 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003019 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00015100 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.98 or 0.00852386 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00047619 BTC.

Blockstack Profile

Blockstack is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin . Blockstack’s official website is blockstack.org . The official message board for Blockstack is blog.blockstack.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockstack directly using US dollars.

