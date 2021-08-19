Blockzero Labs (XIO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.46 Million

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Blockzero Labs has a total market cap of $4.46 million and approximately $305,728.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00057263 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00015364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.21 or 0.00849454 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00048062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.28 or 0.00104797 BTC.

About Blockzero Labs

Blockzero Labs is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockzero Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockzero Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

