BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Stock Price Down 8.4%

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)’s stock price traded down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $52.75 and last traded at $52.75. 4,192 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 200,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.61.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on BlueLinx in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on BlueLinx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $533.75 million, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.04.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $11.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $6.65. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 213.94% and a net margin of 6.15%.

In related news, CEO Mitchell B. Lewis sold 30,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $1,518,885.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mitchell B. Lewis sold 14,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $771,474.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,244 shares of company stock valued at $4,249,153. 5.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 177.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 667,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,537,000 after purchasing an additional 426,795 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 363.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 138,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 2,108.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 131,978 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 8,338.5% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 108,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 13.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 884,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,457,000 after purchasing an additional 103,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Company Profile (NYSE:BXC)

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

