BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,173 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 141.5% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 13,976 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.8% in the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 13.5% in the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 29.1% during the first quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth $1,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Fundamental Research upped their target price on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.60.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $146.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.69. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.10 and a 1-year high of $151.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

