BMO Capital Markets Lowers Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) to Market Perform

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) was downgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.04.

Shares of LUNMF opened at $8.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.11. Lundin Mining has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $13.11.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $872.32 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 12.85%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

