BMO Global Smaller Companies (LON:BGSC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $170.40

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BGSC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 170.40 ($2.23) and last traded at GBX 168.90 ($2.21), with a volume of 380300 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 167.20 ($2.18).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 163.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market cap of £954.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from BMO Global Smaller Companies’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. BMO Global Smaller Companies’s payout ratio is presently 0.03%.

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small cap companies.

