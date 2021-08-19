BOMB 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $261,923.00 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 19th. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $261,923.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can now be bought for about $2.51 or 0.00005509 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BOMB has traded 36.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,451.09 or 0.99641107 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00040541 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006429 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00075763 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001065 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00010670 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000570 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 904,884 coins and its circulating supply is 904,096 coins. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.