BOMB Market Cap Tops $2.27 Million (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 19th. BOMB has a market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $261,923.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded 36.6% lower against the dollar. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.51 or 0.00005509 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,451.09 or 0.99641107 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00040541 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006429 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00075763 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001065 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00010670 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000570 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 904,884 coins and its circulating supply is 904,096 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

