Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.52.

BBD.B has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.55 to C$1.95 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.35 to C$1.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$1.90 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of TSE:BBD.B traded down C$0.02 on Thursday, reaching C$1.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,221,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,416,348. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52-week low of C$0.26 and a 52-week high of C$1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.65.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

