Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKNG. Barclays increased their target price on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen increased their target price on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,487.24.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,086.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,203.99. The stock has a market cap of $85.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.59, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,589.00 and a 52-week high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($10.81) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

