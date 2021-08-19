Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Receives $48.46 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.46.

A number of brokerages have commented on BRLXF. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Boralex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Boralex from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Get Boralex alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRLXF traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.10. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813. Boralex has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $44.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.55.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.