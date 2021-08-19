Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $676.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to post sales of $676.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $673.50 million to $678.60 million. Boston Properties reported sales of $666.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year sales of $2.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BXP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.19.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $573,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $4,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Boston Properties by 162.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,720,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,169,000 after buying an additional 1,065,275 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Boston Properties by 2,256.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 803,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,082,000 after buying an additional 769,529 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Boston Properties by 7.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,745,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,315,000 after buying an additional 452,600 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in Boston Properties by 4.7% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 8,753,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,393,000 after buying an additional 391,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties by 443.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,329,000 after buying an additional 381,400 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties stock opened at $113.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 58.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.23. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $124.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

