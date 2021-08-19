Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 729.8% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% in the first quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 135,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 54,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,150,000. 70.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $56.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 2.17. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $64.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.09.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.62.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

