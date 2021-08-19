Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,038 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the second quarter valued at about $97,370,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 14.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,293,000 after buying an additional 1,283,492 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 2,609.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 714,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,410,000 after buying an additional 687,738 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 141.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 868,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,561,000 after buying an additional 509,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 143.3% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 627,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,286,000 after buying an additional 369,759 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $88.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.76.

XEC opened at $60.40 on Thursday. Cimarex Energy Co. has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $76.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -177.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.60.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 34.56%. The business had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Cimarex Energy’s revenue was up 185.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

