Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Purchases New Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,781 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth $41,000. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.17.

NYSE:URI opened at $340.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $320.39. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.01 and a 12-month high of $364.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.