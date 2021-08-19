Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 26 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AutoZone by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,512,000 after purchasing an additional 239,250 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in AutoZone by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 228,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,571,000 after purchasing an additional 107,164 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 140,330.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 98,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 98,231 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AutoZone by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,729,000 after purchasing an additional 52,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in AutoZone by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 740,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,250,000 after purchasing an additional 39,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

NYSE AZO opened at $1,613.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,085.85 and a 52 week high of $1,666.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,549.58.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $14.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 88.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,554.00.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total transaction of $21,973,140.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,491 shares in the company, valued at $50,629,684.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total value of $12,298,325.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,112 shares in the company, valued at $18,855,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.