Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Takes $1.62 Million Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 13,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 58.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 22,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OMC. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Macquarie raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

Shares of OMC opened at $72.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.16. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

