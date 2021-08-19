BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) Shares Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) by 412.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,026 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in BowX Acquisition were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in BowX Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $48,565,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in BowX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,548,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BowX Acquisition by 26,312.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,506,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,061 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BowX Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $15,403,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,083,000. 47.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BowX Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BOWX opened at $9.95 on Thursday. BowX Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $13.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.86.

Bowx Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX).

Receive News & Ratings for BowX Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BowX Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.