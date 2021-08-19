Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) will announce $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.32. Boyd Gaming posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $893.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.82 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The business’s revenue was up 344.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,068 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $1,587,305.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,022,980.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $719,155.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,419,721.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,030 shares of company stock valued at $6,872,461 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,369,000 after acquiring an additional 104,314 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 599,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,339,000 after acquiring an additional 55,499 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming stock traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.32. 33,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,296. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.63. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $25.53 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

