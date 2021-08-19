Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.16% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Brambles Limited provides reusable pallets, crates and containers pooling solutions to the fresh food, consumer goods, general manufacturing, automotive, aviation and chemical sectors. The Company offers its products under the CHEP and IFCO brands. It also provides information management services. Brambles Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. “

Brambles stock opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.20. Brambles has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $18.04.

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

