BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Short Interest Down 23.7% in July

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the July 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 191,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 6,646.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 73,111 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the first quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the first quarter valued at $115,000. 0.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LND traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.87. The stock had a trading volume of 11,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,207. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.72. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $6.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.15.

BrasilAgro Cia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas focuses on the acquisition, development and exploration of agricultural properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Livestock, and Others. The Real Estate segment presents results from operations with properties that occured in the subsidiaries of the company.

