Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €80.28 ($94.45).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Monday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.40 ($88.71) price target on Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €86.80 ($102.12) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €81.58. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($66.18).

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

