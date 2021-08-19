Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €80.28 ($94.45).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Monday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.40 ($88.71) price target on Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €86.80 ($102.12) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €81.58. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

