Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2021

Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €80.28 ($94.45).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.40 ($88.71) price objective on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Brenntag in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Brenntag stock opened at €86.80 ($102.12) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €81.58. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($66.18).

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.