Brian J. Sereda Sells 15,735 Shares of Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) Stock

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 15,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $37,606.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ WATT opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61. The company has a market cap of $142.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 3.31. Energous Co. has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $7.69.

Get Energous alerts:

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Energous had a negative net margin of 7,172.61% and a negative return on equity of 93.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Energous Co. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Energous from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energous from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energous by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,499,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 639,827 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Energous by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 236,031 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energous by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 952,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 173,293 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Energous by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 876,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 410,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energous by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 66,118 shares in the last quarter. 13.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.