BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 52.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,188 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth $64,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 230.9% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth $107,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth $169,000. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BBIO shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

In related news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $733,349.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $48.63 on Thursday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.47 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 0.76.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.31. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative net margin of 789.46% and a negative return on equity of 805.16%. The business had revenue of $54.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5399900.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

